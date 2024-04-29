Former Browns WR Jarvis Landry set to tryout during rookie minicamp with Jaguars

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is set to look to earn a spot with the Jacksonville Jaguars as Jarvis Landry will work out for the team during their rookie minicamp.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the 31-year-old wide receiver has received a clean bill of health after going unsigned and sitting out the entire 2023 season. After getting snubbed by Calvin Ridley this offseason, the Jaguars addressed the wide receiver position by taking LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

They could be, however, looking to add a veteran presence to the room.

Since his release from the Browns during the 2022 offseason, Landry has played just nine games with the New Orleans Saints, accumulating just 272 yards and one touchdown.

Spending four seasons with the Browns, Landry was named to two Pro Bowls and amassed 3,500 yards and 15 touchdowns. His numbers, however, declined each year he was in Cleveland. This led to his release in 2022.

Can Landry make his way back to the NFL after a year off? Jacksonville is giving him a shot.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire