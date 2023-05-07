Former Browns tight end Stephen Carlson signs with Bears

Teams are giving players tryout opportunities, and one former member of the Cleveland Browns, tight end Stephen Carlson, has gotten his shot. While he hasn’t played in the NFL since tearing his ACL before the 2021 season, he got the opportunity to put his skills on display with the Chicago Bears as a participant in their rookie minicamp. After getting healthy, the undrafted free agent signing out of Princeton has signed with the Bears after working out during their rookie minicamp.

During his time in Cleveland, Carlson played in 25 games while catching only six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Carlson is a good athlete that tested well when he was coming out of college and will now have a chance to be a part of a most improved passing attack in Chicago with the moves made this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire