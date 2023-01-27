Former Browns tight end Miller Forristall signs futures deal with Saints

There won’t likely be a third season in Cleveland for tight end Miller Forristall after he signed a futures deal with the Saints. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Titans in 2021 Forristall spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns appearing in six games with one target and no receptions.

Forristall was a solid blocker that got elevated from the practice squad for a few games this season but in the end, spent most of his playing time on special teams. It seems likely that the team will be looking to add a couple of depth pieces at the position this offseason.

List

Browns: Which 2023 NFL Draft wide receivers could add explosiveness to the offense?

Browns Jalin Hyatt 2023 NFL Draft

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire