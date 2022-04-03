Former Browns still on the free agent market
Saturday, we took a look at current free agents from the Cleveland Browns. Players that were on the team last year and are currently not employed by another team is a pretty long list with some interesting names on it. Some of those players could be very helpful to the current 53-man roster the team could roll out right now.
There are also a ton of players available throughout the league at this point that could help the team. Players like Tyrann Mathieu, Stephon Gilmore, Akiem Hicks, Jerry Hughes and Will Fuller could all be important parts of the 2022 Browns if they would sign.
There are also former members of the Cleveland Browns that weren’t on the team at the end of the 2021 season still on the market. Some of them could also be helpful to the team in 2022 should a reunion be in the works.
DE Olivier Vernon (Reportedly returning after sitting out a year)
CB Joe Haden
LB Joe Schobert
DE Carl Nassib
OL Zach Banner
DT Sheldon Richardson
S Tashaun Gipson
RB Carlos Hyde
CB Travis (TJ) Carrie
LB L.J. Fort
LB Jamie Collins
DE Bryan Cox Jr.
OL Greg Senat
