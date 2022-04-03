Former Browns still on the free agent market

Saturday, we took a look at current free agents from the Cleveland Browns. Players that were on the team last year and are currently not employed by another team is a pretty long list with some interesting names on it. Some of those players could be very helpful to the current 53-man roster the team could roll out right now.

There are also a ton of players available throughout the league at this point that could help the team. Players like Tyrann Mathieu, Stephon Gilmore, Akiem Hicks, Jerry Hughes and Will Fuller could all be important parts of the 2022 Browns if they would sign.

There are also former members of the Cleveland Browns that weren’t on the team at the end of the 2021 season still on the market. Some of them could also be helpful to the team in 2022 should a reunion be in the works.

DE Olivier Vernon (Reportedly returning after sitting out a year)

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

CB Joe Haden

LB Joe Schobert

DE Carl Nassib

DT Larry Ogunjobi

OL Zach Banner

DT Sheldon Richardson

S Tashaun Gipson

RB Carlos Hyde

CB Travis (TJ) Carrie

DT Danny Shelton

LB L.J. Fort

SS Andrew Sendejo

LB Jamie Collins

DE Bryan Cox Jr.

OL Greg Senat

