Former Browns safety Tashaun Gipson signs with Niners

When the Cleveland Browns went through decades of struggles, it was always interesting to keep track of where some of their former players went. Whether it was players that were busts in Cleveland, released due to a regime change or just wanted out from the losing, there were plenty of ex-Browns floating around the NFL.

Thankfully, the current regime in Cleveland has focused on retaining most of its talent. Instead of moving on from players drafted by Ray Farmer, Sashi Brown and John Dorsey, GM Andrew Berry has extended players from past regimes.

There are still a few ex-Browns hanging on in the NFL. DB Tashaun Gipson played his first four years in Cleveland after being undrafted. Following that run, Gipson cashed in with over $30 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans over the next five years.

After two years in Chicago, Gipson just returned to the league with the San Francisco 49ers:

49ers are signing veteran safety Tashaun Gipson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2022

Gipson’s time in Cleveland overlapped with then-offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan who is now the head coach in San Francisco.

Since his rookie season, Gipson has played in over 90% of his teams’ defensive snaps in games he was active in. He may have to fight for playing time with the Niners but has shown that he can be a solid contributor and someone his coaches can count on.

