Former Browns safety T.J. Ward announces his retirement

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
Former Cleveland Browns safety T.J. Ward has announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons.

Ward began his career as the second-round pick by the Browns in the 2010 NFL draft. He jumped right from Oregon into Cleveland’s starting lineup and led the team with 123 tackles.

Ward made the Pro Bowl in his final season in Cleveland in 2013. He started every game for which he was healthy in his four years with the Browns. Ward signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent and made another Pro Bowl in 2014.

Injuries caught up with Ward, unfortunately. He has not played in a regular season game since 2017 with the Buccaneers.

Thanks for the memories and good luck in retirement, T.J.!

