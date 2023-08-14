Former Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. signing one-year deal with the Colts
NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that former Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was set to work out for the Indianapolis Colts and is signing a one-year deal afterward. Harrison has spent the last three seasons in Cleveland after coming over in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.
Harrison had a great first season with the team though he did miss time with injuries. But in the last two years, his play took a nose dive, especially last season where he often couldn’t find the field because of his poor play. He does provide decent depth as an experienced player but he isn’t a missing piece for anyone’s defense.