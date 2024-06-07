Former Browns quarterback P.J. Walker signs with the Seattle Seahawks

Veteran quarterback P.J. Walker joined the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad last year as the emergency quarterback in case of injury. The Browns ultimately turned to Walker after Deshaun Watson’s injury, and though he wasn’t great overall, he had his moments.

Against the Colts on the road, the Browns needed a big drive to win the game, and Walker made some big-time throws to make that drive come true. Against one of the best teams in football, the 49ers, Walker led multiple scoring drives in the fourth quarter for a massive win in Cleveland.

The plays Walker made in key moments helped the Browns make the playoffs with big wins early in the season. Ultimately, he struggled overall, and if you have to rely on him for extended periods of time, you will be in a tough spot.

Walker now heads out west after signing a contract to become a member of the Seattle Seahawks. The Browns have mandatory minicamp next week before their summer break that ends when training camp starts.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire