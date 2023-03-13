Former Browns quarterback Case Keenum heading to Houston

The Houston Texans continue to add former Cleveland Browns players as NFL free agency treks along as veteran quarterback Case Keenum has agreed to a two-year deal. Keenum spent two seasons with the Browns before being traded to the Bills last offseason.

This marks two former Browns heading to Houston after defensive end Chase Winovich signed earlier in the day. Keenum made two starts for the Browns in 2021 when Baker Mayfield was out and managed a perfect 2-0 proving his worth as the veteran backup who can win when needed. Houston is likely drafting a guy at number two overall and Keenum is one of the better veterans to bridge the gap and help a young player learn.

