Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.

Joining a plethora of other players, Hoyer donated $1,000 to the toy drive of Hamlin to show his love and support for the Buffalo safety. Hoyer has always been a class act, and that has not changed since he departed from Cleveland.

List

New Year, new mock: Browns land Josh Downs, Byron Young in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Josh Downs Byron Young

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire