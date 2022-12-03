Former Browns QB Joshua Dobbs works out for Denver Broncos

The Cleveland Browns released quarterback Joshua Dobbs when they officially activated Deshaun Watson to their 53-man roster. The plan for the Browns, however, was to bring him back to the practice squad if there were not any bites around the league. They may not get that opportunity as the Denver Broncos brought Dobbs in for a workout yesterday.

Dobbs was released over second-year quarterback Kellen Mond, as Mond still has two years left on his rookie deal after this season. The Browns view the asset they put a waiver claim on as the backup quarterback after Jacoby Brissett more than likely signs a contract as a bridge quarterback elsewhere this offseason.

The Broncos have yet to strike a deal, so Dobbs could still return. This is a situation to monitor.

