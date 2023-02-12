Former Browns players who could win rings in Super Bowl LVII

Today is the finale of the 2022 NFL season as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field in Glendale, Arizona in Super Bowl LVII. A feat the Cleveland Browns have still yet to accomplish since the inception of the Super Bowl, they are now focused on free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. There are, however, quite a few former players who once wore the orange helmet who have a chance to win a Super Bowl ring tonight.

From a former first round pick to undrafted free agents who got cut in training camp, some of the names may come as a surprise. Which former Browns have a chance at a new piece of jewelry tonight?

OT Andrew Wylie

Browns Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII

The only active roster player in the Super Bowl, Andrew Wylie was on the Browns’ practice squad during their winless 2017 campaign.

DT Danny Shelton

Browns Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII

A former first round pick of the Browns back in the 2015 NFL Draft, Shelton is now on the practice squad of the Chiefs.

OL Austin Reiter

Browns Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII

Austin Reiter spent two seasons with the Browns in 2016 and 2017, even starting one game for them. He is now on the Chiefs’ practice squad. Reiter will dress as he was designated as a practice squad elevation for Super Bowl LVII.

TE Jordan Franks

Browns Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII

Tight end Jordan Franks spent the 2020 season on the Cleveland practice squad before being released in September of 2021. He is now on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

OT Roderick Johnson

Browns Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII

Selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Browns, Roderick Johnson never played a down for the team. After spending time with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins, Johnson is now on the practice squad of the Eagles.

DT Marvin Wilson

Browns Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII

Signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson was cut by the Browns in training camp and opted to sign to the practice squad of the Eagles instead. That is where he remains.

