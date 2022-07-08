Former Browns owner Art Modell once again a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

It is rare that any post elicits the same, general reaction from the readers. Unity is a rarity, especially for Cleveland Browns fans but when former owner and traitor Art Modell is brought up the sentiment runs from anger to loathing and more.

Modell owned the Browns from 1961 to 1995 before stealing the team from the fans that supported it wholeheartedly. All of the sudden, Cleveland was not going to have an NFL franchise and the city of Baltimore was celebrating their new team.

The city and the fans fought back and retained the team’s name and history while Modell went on to start the Baltimore Ravens franchise.

Despite that treacherous behavior, Modell is once again one of the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His biggest contribution to the NFL was his role in getting big television deals for the league. Modell’s experience in that industry helped him when he became an owner and spearheaded the big network deals.

Modell passed away in 2012.

In Cleveland and most of the country, Modell will be remembered as the man who stabbed a passionate fanbase in the back. In the NFL offices, especially those related to finances, and in Baltimore, Modell will be forever loved.

Only time will tell if he’ll be forever remembered with a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame less than an hour from the city he betrayed.