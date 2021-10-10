Former Browns OT Greg Senat has tryout with Colts

The Cleveland Browns once were thought to have significant depth on their offensive line during training camp. Following the reduction of the roster to the 53-man version and due to injuries, that depth has been significantly depleted.

Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills will miss the Week 5 matchup while the team’s primary backup on the offensive line, Chris Hubbard, could miss the rest of the season.

Blake Hance is likely to get the start at left tackle this week with rookie James Hudson III backing him up.

That has led some Browns fans to wonder about some of the players that were with the team during training camp. For example, Alex Taylor was signed to the Chicago Bears practice squad a few weeks ago but could be signed to any team’s active roster.

Greg Senat had not been heard from since departing Cleveland including late this week.

Senat was one of the only free agents added to the offensive side of the ball this offseason. He was given a chance to compete throughout camp but failed to make the final roster.

The Browns placed Senat on injured reserve prior to the start of the season due to a knee issue but then released him in the second week of September.

With injury concerns of their own on the offensive line, the Indianapolis Colts had Senat in for a workout late this week.

The former college basketball player has continued to intrigue teams with his athletic traits but has only played in 10 games, all for Dallas in 2021, since being drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens.