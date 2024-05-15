Former Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard signs with 49ers

Former Cleveland Browns right tackle Chris Hubbard is heading to San Francisco to add much-needed depth to the offensive line. Hubbard spent five seasons in Cleveland, and after a shaky start, he made some big starts for the playoff run during the 2020 season.

Hubbard really grew under Bill Callahan’s coaching and showed he could play both inside at guard as well as outside at tackle. But the injuries have limited Hubbard in the last few seasons, including landing on IR last year after making nine starts for the Titans.

The 49ers need offensive line depth outside of Trent Williams last year the offensive line was inconsistent so adding a player with inside and outside versatility is a great move. Hopefully, Hubbard can stay healthy this season and be a boost off the bench for the 49ers.

The Browns also added a depth piece to fight for a roster spot along the offensive line on Tuesday.

