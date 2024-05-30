Former Browns offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood signs with Chargers

The Cleveland Browns took a flyer on former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood last year, stashing him on the practice squad. It was a shocker when Leatherwood was drafted in the first round, but the fact that he did mean there might be something in there if he could be developed.

However, despite being coached by one of the best in the business last year, Bill Callahan, Leatherwood never found himself on the active roster come game day. This was despite all of the injuries the Browns had on the offensive line, especially at tackle.

Now Leatherwood is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers after signing with them on Wednesday. The Browns have added talent behind their starters on the offensive line, and the Chargers look to turn around a player’s career that still has upside.

The Browns continue with OTAs this week as Deshaun Watson will throw in front of the media on Thursday.

