Former Browns nickel/safety M.J. Stewart agrees to extension with Texans

The Cleveland Browns have never been shy about adding depth in their secondary, and even less shy about adding former highly-drafted players. This is what they did when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut former second rounder M.J. Stewart back in 2020. Stewart then went on to carve out a role with the Browns, including a hefty amount of valuable snaps in 2021 before signing with the Houston Texans in free agency after that season.

And now Stewart has signed an extension with the Texans as he played well on a one-year, $3 million deal for them in 2022. The 27-year-old now gets a two-year deal in Houston, but the financials have yet to be disclosed.

More Free Agency!

5 recognizable names linked to Browns in free agency by insider Wide receiver Parris Campbell interested in a return to Ohio Is Eagles DT Javon Hargrave the ideal free agent for the Browns?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire