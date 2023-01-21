Former Browns LB doesn’t think Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is an every-down player

The Cleveland Browns traded up for linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to select him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. And thus far, he has lived up to the billing of where he was selected. Now with Jim Schwartz taking over as defensive coordinator, there is reason to believe he has room for continued improvement. One former Browns’ linebacker, D’Qwell Jackson, thinks he should only be playing on passing downs though.

Appearing on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Jackson had this to say about Owusu-Koramoah:

“He’s not a linebacker. He does not have the fundamentals to play linebacker… He’s got the skillset, he’s got the athletic ability, but he doesn’t have the discipline to play linebacker right now… he doesn’t play well with his hands, he gets lost in space, he plays too hesitant.”

Agree to disagree, D’Qwell.

