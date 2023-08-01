Former Browns LB Deion Jones inks one-year deal with Panthers

In need of some help at the linebacker position, the Cleveland Browns acquired Deion Jones for just the cost of a late-round pick swap with the Atlanta Falcons. As part of the deal, the Browns and Jones agreed to cut out the last year of his contract, making him a free agent. Jones has now found a new home as he has inked a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Jones was brought in to plug a hole in a boat for a few weeks a year ago, and he did that for the Browns. He is no longer the player he was when he initially signed his massive extension with the Falcons but has a chance to prove he still has juice left in the tank as he heads back to the NFC South.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire