Former Browns LB D’Qwell Jackson promoted to Pro Scout

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns promoted former star linebacker D’Qwell Jackson to full-time pro scout. Jackson was originally a second-round pick for the Browns in the 2006 NFL draft. He played for Cleveland from 2006 to 2013 before finishing his career in Indianapolis with the Colts.

Jackson was a tackling machine, finishing with 1,192 tackles throughout a 10-year pro career. In 2021, Cleveland honored the former linebacker by inducting him into the team’s legend program, which honored what he did on the field and in the community while he was a Brown.

Last year in Cleveland, Jackson started his front office career, spending 2023 on the player development team before being promoted this week. It’s great to see former players continue to be a part of the team after their career is over and to see the team helping them launch a second career in football.

OTAs continue for the Browns as they approach mandatory minicamp, with training camp just around the corner.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire