Former Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin signs with Colts

There was once a time where it looked like the Cleveland Browns had their kicker of the future in Chase McLaughlin. In 2021, he did not miss a single kick until Week 6, then only two through Week 9. Now, the Indianapolis Colts have added him to their active roster off of their practice squad.

The Browns are not the only team making moves after they brought back offensive lineman Drew Forbes and signed Sam Kamara to the practice squad.

The Colts have already used their three elevations on McLaughlin this season, meaning they had to sign him to the active roster if they wanted to see him on the field again. Thus far, McLaughlin is 3-of-4 on field goals, and 4-of-4 on extra points through two starts in Indianapolis.

The #Colts signed K Chase McLaughlin to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived WR Dezmon Patmon — who will likely draw interest on waivers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2022

