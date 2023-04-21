Former Browns S Jovante Moffatt claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals

After his release from the Atlanta Falcons, safety Jovante Moffatt has landed with the Arizona Cardinals as he was claimed off of the waiver wire. Moffatt, of course, is familiar to those in Northeast Ohio given his time with the Cleveland Browns. The 26-year-old signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State after the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Spending two years with the team, Moffatt appeared in 14 games, totaling 10 tackles as a contributor on special teams. He now gets a fresh start in the desert after spending one season in Atlanta with the Falcons.

More Latest Browns News!

5 thoughts on what to expect from the Browns in the 2023 NFL draft Deshaun Watson has high expectations for the 2023 season Jalen Ramsey roasts former Browns QB over C.J. Stroud off-field accusations Which Browns are present at voluntary workouts in Berea?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire