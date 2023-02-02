Former Browns’ DE Isaac Rochell selected for Super Bowl TikTok tailgate

A former member of the Cleveland Browns is heading to the Super Bowl. Defensive end Isaac Rochell, who was up and down from the practice squad with the Browns this year before he was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders at the end of the season, is headed to Glendale, Arizona.

As a TikTok tailgater at an event hosted by the NFL.

Rochell is very known for the content that he puts onto the internet and even reached one million followers on the app this past summer. An entertaining guy on the internet and on the field, Rochell at least gets to experience the Super Bowl before hitting free agency.

Your favorite creators all in one place at #TikTokTailgate 🔥 Stream the show on NFL @tiktok_us on Feb. 12 pic.twitter.com/oHcdB2UrZ6 — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2023

