Former Browns head coach Mike Pettine is out as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine will not be back with the Green Bay Packers as that team’s defensive coordinator in 2021. The Packers made it official by announcing that Pettine will not get another contract to run the Green Bay defense.

Pettine has been in charge of the Packers defense for the last three seasons. While they did finish 9th in yardage and 13th in points allowed in 2020, Pettine’s scheme was widely panned by critics. His unit’s poor performance in the postseason was the apparent last straw for head coach Matt Lafleur and the Packers brass.

Pettine was the head coach for the Browns in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, finishing with a record of 10-22. They are the only two seasons he has been an NFL head coach.