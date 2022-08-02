Former Browns HC a guest at Ravens’ training camp practice on Monday

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
The Baltimore Ravens kicked off their 2022 training camp practices last week, and suited up in full pads for the first time on Monday afternoon. Adding in the physical element to practice changes things, and it gives the coaching staff more ways to evaluate the talent on their roster.

Baltimore has hosted thousands of fans so far over their first five practice sessions, but on Monday there was a former head coach in attendance in former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens. He is currently on the football staff at the University of South Carolina, but stopped by the Ravens’ facility to be at practice.

 

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire

