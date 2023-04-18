Former Browns DE Chris Smith has passed away at the age of 31

Cory Kinnan
·2 min read

In devastating news, defensive end Chris Smith has passed away at the age of 31. Spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, he has direct ties to players in this locker room and the area. His high school alma mater West Rowan broke the news on Twitter.

The cause of his death is unknown at this point. Our hearts go out to his family and his child. The impact he made, however, can be heard around the league from players and beat writers alike.

Rest in peace, Chris.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire