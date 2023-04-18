Former Browns DE Chris Smith has passed away at the age of 31

In devastating news, defensive end Chris Smith has passed away at the age of 31. Spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, he has direct ties to players in this locker room and the area. His high school alma mater West Rowan broke the news on Twitter.

The cause of his death is unknown at this point. Our hearts go out to his family and his child. The impact he made, however, can be heard around the league from players and beat writers alike.

Rest in peace, Chris.

Rest in paradise Chris Smith. Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul. This is Heartbreaking — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) April 18, 2023

Deepest condolences to the family, friends and former teammates and coaches of former Browns, Jaguars, Bengals, Raiders, Ravens, Texans and Seattle Seadragons defensive end Chris Smith. Rest in peace. https://t.co/WLZKoFxr0R https://t.co/RCXY0nCKPq — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 18, 2023

Awful news about the passing of former Browns and Bengals (among others) DE Chris Smith. Chris was one of the nicest guys to ever come through the Browns locker room. https://t.co/EOnxIZQpZc — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) April 18, 2023

Chris Smith was so young man. This is just awful. Prayers for his family 😔 https://t.co/w33aRboVu7 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 18, 2023

So sad to hear about former #Browns DE Chris Smith's passing. He was so kind and just a genuinely likable guy. Keeping his family and loved ones in my thoughts. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 18, 2023

Chris Smith had a smile that could light up any room he was in. This is heartbreaking. Thinking of his family, especially his children. https://t.co/LFO4YCwANb — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 18, 2023

Chris Smith only played eight games for the Raiders (2020) but made an impression. Great dude who overcome adversity and had a very positive spirit. He was 31. RIP. https://t.co/5WrTxAjh1N — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) April 18, 2023

Love you bro 💔 pic.twitter.com/3Ul78tMO2N — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) April 18, 2023

Rest in Peace Chris. Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you pic.twitter.com/alpUAeqIhY — Drew Rosenhaus (@DrewJRosenhaus) April 18, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear about Chris Smith’s passing. He was not only a great leader, teammate, and monster of a player, but more so an amazing person. His smile and personality could light up a room. RIP 42. — Brooks Ellis (@brooksellis51) April 18, 2023

