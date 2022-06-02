Former Browns center Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL

One of the Browns best draft picks of the 21st century has decided to hang up his cleats. Longtime starting center Alex Mack, a first-round pick by the Browns back in 2009, has retired from the NFL according to reporter Mike Silver.

Mack played for the Browns from 2009-2015 and quickly established himself as one of the best in the business. He earned three Pro Bowl nods in Cleveland before cashing in on free agency and moving to Atlanta. The Falcons made Mack the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history at the time to lure him away.

Crafty and freakishly agile for his size, Mack would make the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons in Atlanta. He spent the 2021 season playing for the San Francisco 49ers and once again repped his team in the postseason exhibition honors.

In seven seasons with the Browns, Mack was guilty of just seven holding penalties. He paired with perennial All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas to give the Browns one of the NFL’s better offensive lines for over half a decade.