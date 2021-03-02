Former Browns CB Buster Skrine now available after being released by the Bears

The Telegraph

After ending a six-month drought with a much-needed victory in Rotterdam on Monday night, Andy Murry told reporters that “I feel like I am playing for my career just now”. He also hit back at social-media commenters who have been telling him he should retire. “Why should I stop because I lost a match last week against someone [Egor Gerasimov] that people would expect me to win against?” Murray said. “Tell me a good reason for why I should stop playing. I can still compete with the best players in the world with one hip. I think that's quite amusing really.” Murray also explained that he now keeps no social-media apps on his phone, having deleted Instagram last week. But he added that the decision was not the direct result of all the negative comments about his recent quality of play. Rather, it was because he had watched last year’s influential Netflix film The Social Dilemma, which has persuaded many people that their daily existence would be more pleasant without Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the rest. “I don't have Twitter on my phone and I deleted Instagram last week,” he said. “Not because of that [the retirement comments]. You see those things on Instagram and social media if you're on it, obviously, and if you have the app on your phone. But I'd watched a while ago that Social Dilemma movie. “I thought it was brilliant and then a couple of days after my match last week, I watched an interview with all the people that were responsible for making that and I was like, 'Yeah, I’m done.’” Murray’s hard-earned 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win over his Dutch contemporary Robin Haase on Monday felt significant. Because, despite a run to the final of last month’s Biella Challenger, Murray had gone six months at tour level without a win. His last victory at the top tier of the game had come against Yoshito Nishioka at the US Open on August 31. In the meantime, he had suffered two heavy losses at the slams (to Felix Auger Aliassime and Stan Wawrinka), as well as last week’s unexpected reverse against world No83 Gerasimov. On Monday night, Murray told reporters that he has found things “a bit of a struggle” since he developed Covid-19 in early January. But he still believes that he can gather momentum with a decent run of matches, and is in no mood to listen to the critics.