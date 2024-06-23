Former Browns ball boy Tommy Rees says it 'kind of still feels same' as tight ends coach

BEREA — Tommy Rees can still remember what it was like the first time he was out on the Cleveland Browns' practice fields.

"Yeah, shagging Phil Dawson's kicks and out here catching for the quarterbacks and got my first paycheck and all that," Rees, the new Browns tight end coach/pass game specialist, recalled at the end of minicamp. "So I think my mom still has it somewhere actually, but it's been a long time. There's a lot kind of still feels the same."

Rees was a 14-year-old teenager who was on the cusp of his own football breakthrough at that time. His father, Bill, was the Director of Player Personnel/College Scouting under general manager Phil Savage from 2004-08.

For the younger Rees, it was an opportunity to, as he said, get his "first paycheck." It was also a chance to get his first taste of the NFL life.

"I was a ball boy," Rees said. "I worked in the equipment room. A lot of the same faces are still there. Folded a lot of towels, brushed down the footballs and shagged kicks. It was a good life when you’re 14. There’s worse things to do."

Browns pass game specialist/tight ends coach Tommy Rees during a workout in Phase II of the offseason program May 1 in Berea.

There's worse things to do as well when it comes to Rees' journey since those days. He played in 45 games, including 30 starts, at quarterback for Notre Dame from 2010-13 before getting an NFL tryout in Washington.

Once Rees put the playing career behind him and turned his attention to coaching, he took a rocket ship up the ranks. Four years after his final game at Notre Dame, he returned in 2017 as the quarterbacks coach before being elevated to offensive coordinator in 2020.

Rees spent three years as the Fighting Irish's offensive coordinator, two of those under coach Brian Kelly and one under Marcus Freemen. However, it was a call from arguably the greatest coach in college football history — Alabama's Nick Saban — that drew him away from his alma mater.

The only season Rees spent as the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide also proved to be the final season of Saban's storied career. That one season, though, was invaluable for Rees.

"I wouldn't trade it for anything," Rees said. "I learned so much. I grew a lot. Being in that environment every day, learning from the greatest coach to do it, is something I hold in very high regard. And we grew to have a really nice relationship."

Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees yells instructions during the A-Day game April 22 in Tuscaloosa.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's relationship with Rees prior to hiring him was more indirect, save for previous visits with the Browns staff while he was coaching in college. Stefanski said he had first heard about Rees through current Denver Broncos general manager George Paton.

Paton had worked with Bill Rees with the Chicago Bears, which is how Paton got to know the younger Rees. He then told Stefanski about Rees while Paton and Stefanski were working together with the Minnesota Vikings.

"Tommy's very, very well respected in our business," Stefanski said at the end of minicamp. "He's had some very high-profile jobs with both playing and coaching. And when the opportunity came where we could add him to our staff, we thought were adding a really good young coach with a ton of versatility."

Rees is just the latest in a line of college coaches who have made the jump to the NFL. The Browns, in the last two seasons, have added three coaches — Rees, offensive assistant Nick Charlton (Connecticut) and safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Utah State) — with extensive college coaching experience.

Those hires are part of a recent trend of much more schematic crossovers from college upward to the NFL. That's included integration of the quarterback run game and run-pass option.

Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees speaks to members of the media Aug. 6, 2023.

While Rees has primarily worked with quarterbacks at the college level, his role is mostly confined to continuing David Njoku's development, not Deshaun Watson's. Not that there won't be some collaboration.

"I think Coach Dorsey and Coach Stefanski have a really good pulse on what makes Deshaun tick and what they're going to try to do with him," Rees said. "I think from an idea standpoint, we'll be collaborative in bringing things that I think are friendly for the quarterback or give them opportunities to play efficiently.

"And my focus with those tight ends and then bringing ideas to the table that fit into the puzzle of what we're going to try to put together as a really efficient offense."

