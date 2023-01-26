Former Browns assistant interviewing for Commanders OC gig

Long before the was the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, Anthony Lynn spent one season with the Cleveland Browns as their running backs coach under head coach Romeo Crennel in 2007. Since then, Lynn has been all over, most recently as the offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions and the assistant head coach and running backs coach with the San Francisco 49ers. He now gets another opportunity as an offensive coordinator as the Washington Commanders, who are also looking to get more explosive offensively, have requested to interview him for their opening.

The Commanders recently fired Scott Turner and have been seeking his replacement. While current wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea has interviewed two other places, the Commanders are not one of them. Perhaps a former Browns coach can land the gig instead.

