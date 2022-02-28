Former Brown Andrew Billings finds a new home in the AFC

While the league year doesn’t open for a few more weeks, some free agents can sign with new teams now. As discussed with Dante Fowler, players released by their teams this offseason or who were free agents when the season ended are free to sign anytime they find an offer they like.

The Cleveland Browns released DT Andrew Billings in early November after a lackluster performance from the big man. Billings was signed in the 2020 offseason but chose to opt-out of that year due to COVID-19 concerns.

He returned from the 2021 season seemingly out of shape but showing the same strength that made him attractive to the Browns during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals. Instead of making an impact, Billings played in six games and had one combined tackle. He was also blown up blocking for a kick that ended up blocked.

After being waived, Billings signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad and then the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad during the playoffs. As a free agent, he has now signed for the 2022 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to his agents:

While Billings wasn’t the answer in Cleveland, the team has significant needs on their defensive line that they may address this offseason.