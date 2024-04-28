Former Brooks, Auburn offensive lineman Kam Stutts accepts mini-camp invite with Baltimore Ravens

KILLEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Brooks and Auburn offensive lineman Kam Stutts didn’t hear his name called during the NFL Draft, but he is still getting his next opportunity.

Stutts has accepted a mini-camp invite with the Baltimore Ravens, which will be held during the first two weeks of May.

The Killen native started every game at right guard this past season for the Tigers and was a team captain.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.