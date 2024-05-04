Former Brooklyn Nets guard Darius Morris found dead at 33

Darius Morris, a former NBA player who spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, among other teams, died Thursday at the age of 33, according to a statement from his family.

“With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris,” his family said told TMZ on Saturday. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Many details surrounding Morris’ death are still unclear, but his body was reportedly found in the L.A. area on Thursday.

After being born and raised in Carson, Calif., just south of L.A., Morris went on to have a successful college career at the University of Michigan from 2009-2011.

During his time in Ann Arbor, he set a then-school record for career assists (235) and earned a third-team All-Big Ten selection in his sophomore season.

Michigan coach John Beilein remembered Morris in a post to social media on Saturday: “Saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine Darius Morris. In 2010-11 Darius was our starting [point guard]. He was a leader in that program-changing 21-win season that laid the foundation for Michigan’s next decade of success.”

In the 2011 NBA Draft, Morris was the 41st overall selection, being chosen in the second round by his hometown Lakers. He played two seasons alongside Kobe Bryant, before signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013.

But Morris ultimately struggled to gain a foothold with another team, spending less than a season each with the 76s, the L.A. Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies. He ended his NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets in 2015.

Overseas, he played professional basketball in China, Russia and France.