Former Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders joins NFL Network

In this next chapter, I’m taking my talents to TV! I’m excited to take what I have learned on the field & be able to provide my insight & opinions in a fun/professional environment. I’ll be making my debut on @nflnetwork GameDay Morning, Sunday at 9:00 AM ET, 🚀 #Tunein 🤞🏾🤙🏾 📺 pic.twitter.com/71pVImlIXV — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) September 21, 2022

Recently retired wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who spent five years with the Denver Broncos while contributing to the 2015 Super Bowl championship team, is joining NFL Network as a studio analyst.

Sanders, who spent 12 seasons in the NFL, will begin his new career this Sunday on the NFL GameDay Morning show. Sanders will be joining Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner and Michael Irvin in the studio.

NFL Network vice president and executive producer Charlie Yook appears to have known that Sanders would be a natural fit after doing a guest appearance a few years ago on the network. So naturally, Yook would be there to offer Sanders a position once he retired.

“We got to see a glimpse of what Emmanuel could bring several years ago when he was a guest analyst on NFL GameDay Morning on Championship Sunday,” Yook said in a press release. “We are excited to have him join our family and create memorable content in the linear and digital space.”

While Sanders won’t be on an NFL field anymore, we can still catch him on Sunday mornings on NFL Network at 9:00 AM ET.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire