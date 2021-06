The Telegraph

Nelly Korda wakes up on Monday not only as a major champion but also as the world No 1 for the first time. Two eagles in the final round of the Women’s PGA Championship propelled the 22-year-old to a three-shot win in Atlanta. In another world, Korda might have been appearing in the opening day at Wimbledon, but she and sister Jessica – who finished 15th at the Highlands Course – chose the fairways over the courts and their father, Petr, could not have been more supportive. Now the family trophy