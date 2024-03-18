Former Broncos QB Steve Tensi dies at 81

Steve Tensi, who threw the first touchdown pass in the Broncos' first NFL game in 1970, died Friday in his hometown of Boone, North Carolina, the team announced. He was 81 years old.

Tensi joined the Broncos in 1967 in a trade from the Chargers, and he started 32 games in four years for Denver before injuries forced him to retire.

In 1967, he threw a career-high 16 touchdown passes in his first season in Denver. Two years later, he posted a career-best touchdown-to-interception ratio in 12 starts in 1969.

In 1969, Tensi ranked in the top five in the AFL in passing touchdowns and passer rating.

Tensi was drafted by the AFL's Chargers (30th overall) and NFL's Colts (224th overall) and signed with the Chargers to begin his AFL career.

After retiring from the professional football, Tensi worked as a quarterbacks coach for Wichita State University for two seasons and later coached wide receivers for the World Football League's Chicago Fire. Tensi then began a career in construction, first in Miami, Florida, before moving to Boone, North Carolina, in 1988.

Tensi was inducted into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1981 and the Gator Bowl Hall of Fame in 1995.

Tensi was married to his wife, Barbara Jean, for 61 years. He also is survived by siblings, Marilyn, David and Larry; children Barbara, Steve Jr., Holly and Jonathan; and more than a dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a celebration of life on March 23 in Boone. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.