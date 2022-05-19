Former Broncos QB coach Greg Knapp posthumously receives ‘Dr. Z’ award

Former Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Gregg Knapp posthumously received the 2022 Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award from the Pro Football Writers of America earlier this week.

He was one of two coach recipients. The award prioritizes assistant coaches and recognizes their lifetime achievements as part of the NFL.

The award is named after Zimmerman, who spent nearly three decades as a Sports Illustrated writer and is viewed as one of the game’s most important football writers.

Knapp coached the Broncos’ quarterbacks from 2013 to 2016. He led quarterback rooms that included Peyton Manning, Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. In addition to coaching for the Broncos, Knapp spent time with the San Fransisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, the Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and New York Jets.

Knapp died last July after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in California. He was 58 years old and is survived by his wife and three daughters.