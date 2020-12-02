Former Broncos lineman Orlando Franklin looks way different after dropping 84 pounds

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin used to go by the nickname “Big O,” but that may not be accurate anymore. Franklin has completely transformed his body after leaving the NFL, dropping 84 pounds since his playing days ended.

Franklin posted a side-by-side comparison of his face when he played for the Broncos and his face now. He looks like a different person.

Why the heck no body ever told me that my face was fat as hell 😂😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️ just wait till I post the before and after full body pics 👀👀. I’m down 84 pounds right now 6 more pounds and I’m posting lol pic.twitter.com/1KhhRupi8S — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) December 1, 2020

Franklin has been posting pictures of himself on social media lately, so the weight loss isn’t necessarily a huge surprise to his followers. Still, the before and after picture he posted Tuesday is quite jarring.

The former lineman, who weighed 315 pounds during his playing days, said he would post a full body picture once he loses six more pounds. He teased fans, saying “just wait” until they see how much his body has changed since he left the NFL.

NFL linemen often drop weight after their playing career

Franklin is far from the first NFL lineman to drop a bunch of weight following his playing career. Cleveland Browns star Joe Thomas slimmed down considerably during his first year away from the NFL. Thomas was listed at 312 pounds during his playing days and looks slimmer than a tight end now.

Former New Orleans Saints center Max Unger experienced a similar transformation. Unger weighed about 305 pounds throughout his NFL career. Once he was done playing, he quickly dropped 60 pounds.

On top of those two, Los Angeles Chargers lineman Nick Hardwick, New England Patriots lineman Sebastian Volmer, Carolina Panthers lineman Jordan Gross and Indianapolis Colts lineman Jeff Saturday all dropped a ton of weight once their careers were over.

Franklin, now 32, spent seven seasons in the NFL. He was drafted by the Broncos in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft, and spent his first four seasons with the team. Franklin also played for the Chargers and Washington before retiring after the 2017 season.

