Former Broncos LB Todd Davis to visit Vikings after clearing COVID-19 protocols

Yesterday, the Vikings placed Anthony Barr on IR and had linebacker Cale Garrett on the tryout list.

With the position being a thin one on the team right now, the Vikings intend to bring in another linebacker for a tryout.

Mike Klis of 9News reported that former Broncos LB Todd Davis will undergo COVID-19 protocols, and assuming he clears, will visit with the team.

Klis also reported that Davis is “expected” to sign with the Vikings.

“Broncos would get $500k offset on his salary.” Klis said on Twitter.

In the last four seasons, Davis has started at least 14 games for the Broncos. He seems like good value in free agency for a team that desperately needs linebacker depth. He also seems like he’d be a more solidified linebacker candidate than Garrett.

There is the red flag of him being waived by Denver, but he’s definitely worth taking a flyer on.