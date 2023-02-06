Former Broncos LB coach Peter Hansen could join Panthers, Ejiro Evero

With a new coordinator and—presumably—a new scheme coming to town, the Carolina Panthers have a whole defensive staff to build themselves. And one of the first assistants could soon be on his way.

As first reported by Mike Klis of 9News on Monday afternoon, the Denver Broncos have parted ways with linebackers coach Peter Hansen. Klis goes on to note that Hansen could join new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in Carolina.

Per source, ILB coach Peter Hansen and Broncos have parted ways. The NFL's only 6-foot-8 linebackers coach (he played for Lute Olson's hoop team as well football team at Arizona), Hansen could be a candidate to follow Ejiro Evero to Carolina. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 6, 2023

This lengthy linebackers coach got his start on the sidelines with Stanford University in 2008. He’d serve as the strength and conditioning coach, a defensive assistant and inside linebackers coach over a total of nine years.

In the middle of that tenure came his first NFL stop, as a defensive assistant and quality control coach with the San Francisco 49ers. It’d be there, from 2011 to 2013, where Hansen would initially cross paths with Evero—who was also a quality control coach and assistant.

Hansen, who’d go on to assume the roles of defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach for the University of Nevada Las Vegas between 2020 and 2021, was then brought to Denver by Evero for the 2022 campaign.

