Former Broncos LB Brandon Marshall had workout with Bears

The Chicago Bears could be looking to add some depth at inside linebacker behind starters Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears hosted Brandon Marshall — not that Brandon Marshall — for a workout on Monday. A former fifth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2012 NFL draft, Marshall spent six seasons with the Denver Broncos from 2013-18.

Marshall signed a one-year deal with the then-Oakland Raiders back in 2019, but his stint was a short and unsuccessful one. Marshall was released during final roster cuts in late August. And although the Raiders did re-sign him on Oct. 29, they released him six days later.

Former Broncos’ LB Brandon Marshall worked out today for the Bears, per source. He also recently worked out for the 49ers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 14, 2021

During his eight-year NFL career, Marshall has totaled 419 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 21 passes defensed, 4 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. While Marshall hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2018 season, he would be great depth behind Smith and Trevathan for an inside linebacker group that needed it.

Earlier this offseason, the Bears signed Christian Jones to a one-year deal to bring him back to Chicago for his second stint with the team. Josh Woods and Joel Iyiegbuniwe also serve as reserves on the roster.

