Former Broncos assistant coach joins Commanders’ staff

Another former Denver Broncos assistant coach has found a new NFL home.

John Pagano, 56, will join the Washington Commanders as a senior defensive assistant, KOA Radio’s Benjamin Allbright first reported on Monday.

Pagano spent the last two seasons away from football. Before that, he served as an outside linebackers coach with the Broncos from 2020-2021. Pagano did not return after Denver fired former head coach Vic Fangio in 2022.

The Commanders will be Pagano’s seventh NFL team. He was a senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach with the Houston Texans from 2018-2019 before joining the Broncos. He coached with the Oakland Raiders in 2017 and had a long stint with the San Diego Chargers (2002-2016) before that.

After coaching at five college programs, Pagano broke into the NFL with the New Orleans Saints (1996-1997) before later joining the Indianapolis Colts (1998-2001). Prior to taking a break from 2022-’23, Pagano coached for 32 years, beginning his career as an assistant at Mesa State in 1989.

