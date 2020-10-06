Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman destroyed laptop, GMC tribunal hears

Richard Freeman, the former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor, destroyed a laptop which may have contained crucial data pertaining to doping allegations, a medical tribunal heard on Tuesday.

On another day of extraordinary revelations at his fitness-to-practise tribunal in Manchester, Freeman also claimed that a grilling from Team Sky bosses, Rupert Murdoch’s lawyer, and the billionaire’s son James Murdoch, who was then the chairman of BSkyB, was behind his failure to attend a Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing in 2017. “They wanted to know how I would answer certain questions,” he said. “I broke down in tears and couldn’t go on.”

Freeman stands accused by the General Medical Council of ordering a batch of testosterone to be delivered to British Cycling’s Manchester headquarters in 2011 "knowing or believing" that it was intended for an athlete. After a 10-month adjournment in his fitness-to-practise tribunal, he finally took to the witness box for the first time on Tuesday. His testimony was predictably explosive.

Simon Jackson QC, representing the GMC, asked Freeman repeatedly about a laptop which he suggested might contain crucial medical data pertaining to his investigation.

Jackson said the laptop was given to Freeman “in full working order” by British Cycling in 2017. But two years later, when it was taken for analysis by an independent forensic expert as part of the GMC’s initial investigation, he said it had been destroyed.

“You’d taken a screwdriver or some other blunt instrument to it hadn’t you?” he asked Freeman. “Yes,” said the doctor.

View photos SEAN SUTTON HEAD OF GB CYCYLING PICTURED IN NATIONAL CYCLING CENTER IN MANCHESTER - PAUL COOPER FOR THE TELEGRAPH More

Freeman said that the laptop had been given to him by British Cycling as a “temporary fix” to replace one which was allegedly stolen in Greece and which UK Anti-Doping tried to get its hands on as part of a separate doping investigation three years ago.

He added that it had already been analysed by Ukad and “was returned to me as being of no further interest to Ukad or BC”.

However, he said, it had a faulty touchpad and keyboard so he decided to destroy it. He said that he decided not to recycle it as he had watched “a programme about how people in India can access data on [recycled] laptops”.

Asked whether he had backed up its contents, he said he “thought that he had”, and also that he thought British Cycling and UK Anti-Doping might have done so. But he conceded that he had not checked.

In a tense exchange, Mr Jackson QC asked: "Considering the importance of all this wouldn't it have been prudent to check before taking a screwdriver or other blunt instrument to it?” “Yes,” Freeman replied.

"Unless you didn't want people to know what was on it?" Jackson pressed.

“I wasn’t trying to hide anything,” Freeman said.

Freeman was also asked extensively about the build-up to his order of Testogel back in 2011. Freeman admits that he ordered 30 sachets from an independent supplier in Oldham and then lied about it when he was discovered. But he says he did so because he was “bullied” into doing so by former head coach Shane Sutton to treat Sutton’s alleged erectile dysfunction.

Sutton denies that he has ever suffered from that condition. The Australian stormed out of the hearing last November after angrily denying claims from Freeman's lawyer Mary O'Rourke QC that he was a “serial liar”, a “bully" and a “doper with a doping history”.

Story continues