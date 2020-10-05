Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman to give evidence on testosterone charges

Richard Freeman, the former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor, is finally expected to give evidence on Tuesday in his fitness-to-practice tribunal.

Freeman stands accused by the General Medical Council of ordering a batch of testosterone to British Cycling’s Manchester headquarters in 2011 "knowing or believing" that it was intended for an athlete.

Freeman denies that central charge, although he does admit to 18 of the GMC’s 22 charges against him.

In the matter of the testosterone, Freeman alleges that he was bullied by former head coach Shane Sutton into ordering 30 sachets of Testogel to treat Sutton’s alleged erectile dysfunction. Sutton denies that he has ever suffered from that condition.

The Australian stormed out of the hearing last November after angrily denying claims from Freeman's lawyer Mary O'Rourke that he was a “serial liar”, a “bully" and a “doper with a doping history”. Sutton complained that the bully was in fact O’Rourke, saying his 12-year-old son was upset at what he was reading in the media. He declined to return to finish giving evidence.

The saga has been going on for almost two years. It was originally meant to start last February only to be adjourned until the autumn. It then ended up going part-heard and was delayed again earlier this year due to coronavirus.

The hearing, which will take place at the MPTS building in Manchester, will begin at 10.15am. Freeman is expected to start giving evidence after some preliminary matters have been heard. The hearing window has been set from October 6 to November 26.