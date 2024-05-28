Former Brighton and Hove defender leaves FC Volendam following Eredivisie relegation

FC Volendam have announced that 26-year-old English defender George Cox has left the club. The former Fortuna Sittard and Brighton and Hove defender was under contract until the end of the 2024/2025 campaign but the club and player agreed to an early termination of his contract.

Cox never made an appearance for the Brighton first team, spending time on loan at Northampton and playing for the Sussex club’s U23 team. In the summer of 2020 he joined Fortuna Sittard for just €50k and went on to make 114 appearances for the side, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists.

After his contract expired with Sittard in the summer he joined FC Volendam on a free. Cox made 23 appearances for the side who finished second bottom in the Eredivisie and were relegated to the Dutch second tier. Cox can operate as either a left-back or as a left-midfielder and is valued at €800k by Transfermarkt.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson