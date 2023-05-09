Former Boston College, Colorado State Running back David Bailey commits to Texas A&M

BOOM! Texas A&M has landed their second transfer portal commitment in the last two days as former Colorado State running back David Bailey has officially committed to the Maroon and White after five seasons with the Rams after head coach Jimbo Fisher broke the news at the Houston A&M Club on Monday night. With an extra year of eligibility remaining, Bailey’s sights are on College Station to help aid an Aggies offense in what will hopefully be a 360-degree turnaround after their tumultuous 5-7 2022 season.

During his five seasons at both Boston College and Colorado State, Bailey ran for 2,413 yards on 549 carries and 26 rushing touchdowns with a 4.3-yard per carry average. As one of the go-to offensive options on nearly every down, Bailey’s 2022 season came to an end after entering the transfer portal in early October, looking to join an instant contender in his final collegiate season.

💪🏈 Texas A&M adds a power back out of the transfer portal. #GigEm | @_DavidB_2 pic.twitter.com/WRgs5b68VS — TexAgs Recruiting (@TA_Recruiting) May 9, 2023

For those unaware, David Bailey is a between-the-tackles power back who wants nothing more than to run over a linebacker in the open field if the defensive line can’t do their job, and man oh man, what a perfect fit in the Aggies backfield going into 2023. Bailey will join the other three running backs including junior Amari Daniels, sophomore Le’Veon Moss, and freshman five-star Reuben Owens, all possessing different skill sets, but none quite as powerful as Bailey.

Congratulations, David! Gig ‘Em!

