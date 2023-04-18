Former Boston College CB Josh DeBerry has committed to Texas A&M

Boom! Texas A&M has officially landed one of the top remaining players in the transfer portal, landing former Boston College cornerback Josh DeBerry on Tuesday afternoon.

As a three-time All-ACC selection at defensive back, DeBerry is an absolute slam-dunk addition to the Aggies’ cornerback rotation, joining corners Tony Grimes and Sam McCall who also joined the Maroon and White through the portal within the last three months.

Playing primarily at the nickel back corner spot during the 2022 season, DeBerry recorded 50 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and an interception on the year. During the entirety of his career at BC, DeBerry accumulated 147 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 4 interceptions, bringing in a ton of production in 2023.

What’s a kid from Michigan doing in College Station…Nothing but God. Committed ❕#GigEm pic.twitter.com/nm4jBBJqdu — Joshua DeBerry (@j_deberry21) April 18, 2023

Depth at the cornerback position became an elevated concern during spring football, as injuries paired with the departures of Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones created holes that could only be filled through the portal, so let’s just say that Josh DeBerry’s versatility, experience, and on-field toughness makes this pairing a match made in football heaven, at least for one season, which happens to be one of the more critical campaigns in program history.

Congratulations, Joshua! Gig ‘Em and welcome to Aggie land!

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

Story continues

More Football!

Texas A&M CB Bobby Taylor has entered the transfer portal Former Aggie recruiting target, edge rusher Sav'ell Smalls has entered the transfer portal Where did Texas A&M land in ESPN's 2023 FPI rankings?

[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd4pnb49trk727 player_id=01f5k5y2jb3twsvdg4 image=

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire