Former Boston Celtics sharpshooter Matt Ryan inks new deal with the New Orleans Pelicans

Former Boston Celtics sharpshooting wing Matt Ryan is solidifying his place in the NBA, having earned himself a new, multi-year contract with his current ball club, the New Orleans Pelicans, according to recent reporting from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

The White Plains, New York native had the best season of his career since joining the league in 2021, putting up 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game with the Pelicans in the 2023-24 regular season while shooting a sizzling 45.1% from beyond the arc. Per Scotto, his new contract is “a 3-year, $6.1 million deal, which is guaranteed for $1.5 million this season, non-guaranteed for the 2024-25 season, and includes a team option for the 2025-26 season.”

Ryan got his start as an undrafted free agent who signed with the Celtics in 2022, playing a single game with the team that season.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire