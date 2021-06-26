Former Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker reportedly to be traded “imminently”

It seems former Boston Celtics starting point guard Kemba Walker might not be with his new team — the Oklahoma City Thunder — very long if recent reports coming out of his home state of New York are correct.

The UConn product was dealt soon after the start of the Celtics offseason in a trade that brought back former Celtic big man Al Horford and center Moses Brown. After the dust settled on the deal, there was a general consensus among NBA analysts that the Thunder would in turn try to flip him again at some point in the near-term future if not necessarily the offseason, though it seems that process might be heating up before Walker even sniffs the court in Oklahoma City.

Per the New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield, such a trade is “imminent.”

There may be a bit of fungibility with what exactly "imminent" means in this case however, with it "is unclear whether the trade will occur before or after the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season." "The Bronx's Walker has seen his prime years derailed by a left knee that has cut into his mobility and hindered his offensive efficiency," adds Winfield, which was -- along with a general desire for contract flexibility -- chief among reasons the Walker era in Boston came to a close.

