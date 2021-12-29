Former Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas planning to sign with the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are planning to sign former Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. He is expected to join the team against the Sacramento Kings, the team that drafted him No. 60 overall in 2011, Wednesday night. Thomas most recently played with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he signed a short-term deal like many other league veterans have done lately.

Thomas spent parts of three seasons in Boston, which were his three best years in terms of production. He averaged 24.7 points, six assists, 2.7 rebounds and one steal per game while in green. He was traded for guard Kyrie Irving before the 2017-18 season in a deal that also included Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and picks.

Celtics fans have long clamored for his return, as Thomas has bounced around from organization to organization after dealing with hip problems after his last year in Boston. This has yet to materialize to this point, as Thomas joins his seventh team since getting sent out of town.

